Spa Academy Graduation 2017

The Spa Academy Fiji celebrated their 19th Graduation Ceremony at the Tanoa Hotel in Nadi on Thursday the 30th of November.

Chief Guest for the event was Linda Aumua Director of Fiji Higher Education Commission. It was a special event with the Academy in its second year as an International CIDESCO accredited Institute, having all students pass and guaranteed employment for all 20 graduates

Director Principal Debra Sadranu said The Academy is proud to be facilitating this high demand industry whilst impacting the livelihood of women. Spa Tourism is the second largest foreign exchange earner outside of Hotel accommodation. Standards such as CIDESCO International provide a platform for Fiji to showcase Spa Tourism on a global level. The CIDESCO qualification enables graduates to work anywhere in the world and endorses Fiji as a nation that offers quality training at an International level. CIDESCO awards were presented by Jennifer Savannah of CIDESCO.

The Principal acknowledged Leanne Robinson who attended as the representative of Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade to witness graduates of the Rural Women’s Scholarship Program for Beauty and Spa.

