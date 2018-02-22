Indian Government supports Fijian Government with a Grant of FJD2.1 million

The Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) received a grant of FJD2.1million from the Government of Fiji following the signing of Grant Agreement at the FSC’s head office in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the grant was made possible through the close co-operations between the Governments of Fiji and India and this signing of the agreement follows the formal transfer of grant funding from the Government of India to Fiji.

With this grant it will be utilized for purchasing of farming equipment, to fulfill the Government’s objective if mechanizing the sugar industry.

At the signing ceremony, representing the Government of Fiji at the signing ceremony was the Office of the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary for Sugar Industry, Mr Yogesh Karan, Director Sugar Operations, Mr Sanjay Kumar and other Ministry of Sugar Industry officials.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Industry Mr Yogesh Karan on behalf of the Fijian Government, thanked the Government of India for their continued and valued support to Fiji’s sugar industry.

“We are indeed grateful to the Government of India for its generous support and its contribution to the efforts in revitalizing our sugar industry,” he said.

Mr Karan stated this grant will be invested back into the industry in areas such as cane planting and harvesting that is crucial for increasing cane yields and growth in sugarcane production.

Thus, with the FJD2.1 million grant it will be used to purchase five Tata Tipper Trucks, three sugar cane Case IH A 1000 harvesters, five 9500 4WD Mahindra tractors and forty farming implements. The order for this equipment is in the process of being placed.

Items are expected to arrive in time to be used in this year’s planting and harvesting campaigns, and will be distributed together with other FSC equipment to all areas of the cane belt through the FSC sector structures.

Farmers will be able to deploy the equipment at pre-determined cost-effective rates from FSC via a system that will be communicated to cane farmers before the start of the 2018 crushing season.

