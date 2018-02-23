Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Providing More Training for Employees.Photo RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji recently dedicated a whole week of operational hours to conduct the ‘Train the Trainer’ (TOTS) workshop at the resorts Captains Ballroom. A total of 28 of the hotels team members comprising the Heads of Department and Department Trainers were sponsored by the resort to attend the rigorous 5-day in-house training coordinated by the Fiji National University.

“The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji believes in empowering its team members to be innovative and service driven through continuous training and development and thus has dedicated this year 2018 to driving Team Training across the resort”, says Human Resource Manager, Julia Peters.

The ‘Train the Trainer’ programme engaged participants in an extensive, multi-day training evaluations and learning processes that builds on the knowledge and skills required to effectively train the various Head of Departments and assist leaders with the daily management of each department.

Various techniques of training unique to each department were identified during the workshop to help members support existing knowledge and enhance skills necessary to carry tasks in a competent and efficient manner. Participants were stimulated with practical training so that training techniques were exercised and fine-tuned. As part of the agenda, training also focused on enhancing the participant’s presentation and trainer skills, understanding the science of behavior and adult learning, the training cycle, and training evaluations.

“The completion of the week long training is an investment by the resort to help upskill and further develop our Managers and department trainers. All participants will receive a certificate of attainment from the Fiji National University which will enable them to better identify our training needs and customise appropriate training to enhance our guest service experience”, says Julia Peters.

