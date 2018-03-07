Fiji Link Welcomes Third Brand New Twin Otter Aircraft

Fiji Airways MDCE Andre Viljoen middle other execs with the delivery pilots. PhotoFIJI AIR WAYS.

The Fiji Airways Group today welcomed its third brand new Viking DHC-6 Series 400 “Twin Otter” aircraft for Fiji Link.

The new arrival increases Fiji Link’s Twin Otter fleet to four, with three Series 400 and an existing Series 300 Twin Otter in the fleet).

The airline has an option to order a fourth brand new Series 400 Twin Otter, and will make a decision on this at a later stage.

The brand new aircraft touched down at the airline’s Nadi International Airport base this afternoon to cheers of joy from airline staff. A Fijian ceremony of welcome – a unique Fiji Airways tradition for every new aircraft joining the Group fleet – marked the arrival.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO joined the staff in the welcome ceremony, and said it was wonderful to see the completion of the Twin Otter Fleet upgrade: “All our aircraft, even the smallest, have a strategic and significant contribution to our airline and its success.

Our investment in the new Twin Otter fleet is part of our Group’s fleet modernisation programme. Brand new aircraft mean increased operating efficiencies, frequencies, and capacity to our network, and better customer experience for our guests.

All new Twin Otters offer air conditioned cabins and more comfortable seats for guests, and an upgrade cockpit for pilots.

Fiji Airways operates Twin Otter aircraft domestic in Fiji from Nadi and Suva to Rotuma, Lakeba, Kadavu, Cicia, Vanuabalavu, Taveuni, Koro and Savusavu.

FIJI AIR WAYS