Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Winner in 2018 Experts’ Choice Awards

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is proud to be recognised yet again by another prominent travel

website company, as winners in the 2018 TripExpert Accolades for two categories, ‘Best of’

Award and ‘Experts Choice’ Awards.

With approval from well-established TravelCorporation’s in Europe and USA specifically Fodor’s, Lonely Planet and Oyster, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is featured on TripExpert.com as one of the best hotel accommodation in Fiji.

The TripExpert award recognizes the top hotels and finest attraction around the world with

fewer than 2% of hotels worldwide to receive the Experts award.

“It is great feedback to be acknowledged by one of the fastest growing travel sites in the same likeness of TripAdvisor.

Credible and honest reviews about our resort has landed us recognition through the hard work of all team members who uphold the wonderful ‘Yes I Can’ spirit and service philosophy that the brand worldwide is proud of.

Congratulations to the entire team and their leaders for achieving this award together” says John Bendtsen, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort.

Experts’ Choice is the only award that aggregates the advice of professional travel writers

where the 2018 award winners have been selected on the basis of over 1 million reviews

from 85 publications.

TripExpert excels in their new approach to ratings by using only professional reviews from journalists, professional travel writers, travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected leading travel media sources as an alternative to crowd sourced review sites.

“Currently sitting on the Number 1 Family Resort ranking on TripAdvisor for the past three

years is an incredible achievement and now being awarded by the reputable Experts Awards is another great accomplishment which we are all proud of,” says John Bendtsen.

The TripExpert Score is calculated based on how many of the 85 source publications have

recommended the venue and what they have said about it. The scoring system is objective

and impartial where the TripExpert team makes no decisions contributing to the results.