Closure for Korobebe 1 crossing,Sabeto,Nadi

Fiji Roads Authority and its Contractors would like to advise members of the public that urgent maintenances repairs required to be undertaken on the FRA asset Korobebe 1 Crossing, Sabeto in Nadi.

The Crossing is located approximately 12km from the Sabeto – Queen Road intersection.The works will include repairs to the existing concrete deck repairs.

The closure of the works is planned to commence at 3pm on 10th March, 2018 and is expected to be opened to light vehicles by 10pm on 10th March, 2018 and to all vehicles on 12th March, 2018.

The appropriate TMP will be in place while the bridge repairs will be undertaken.Since there will be a closure period of seven (7) hours for light vehicles, travellers along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans.

