Rivers Fiji aims to win Best Decorated Booth at FTE 2018

In 2017 Rivers Fiji was named the Best Decorated Booth at the Fiji Tourism Expo 2017 and will this year get a free booth at the Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE) 2018. Rivers Fiji Managing Director Kasimiro Taukeinikoro said they were pleasantly surprised to by the win.

Taukeinikoro said, “Last year we did not plan to win and but it was indeed a great feeling to win! And we’re looking forward to doing even better with our booth this year.”

The winning booth was judged according to a strict criteria but judges were won over by the team’s attention to detail, use of sounds for ambiance and overall authentic look of the booth. After participating for over a decade at the Expo, Rivers Fiji say they keep coming back because the event brings new new business opportunities for them.

“It also strengthens existing business partnerships we have; just the mere presence of our company annually reinforces and registers visual representations of Rivers Fiji Ltd that individuals/buyers recall which is used later in referrals and point of contact to potential customers,” Taukeinikoro said.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Matthew Stoeckel said, “Each year we set out to exceed expectations and improve the Expo from the year before. It’s through the hard work of the exhibitors like Rivers Fiji that helps the event deliver such an incredible experience for our International buyers.”

The Fijian Tourism Expo 2018 will be held from 10-12 April at the Sheraton Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi.

