Better Business Conference promoting Business Excellence

Director National Training & Productivity Centre Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata. Photo;FNU

The annual Better Business Conference promoting excellence in business for top executives around the country was hosted at the Holiday Inn, Suva.

This is the eighth year of the BBC event organized by the Department of Quality Awards under the National Training and Productivity Centre.

The Better Business Conference has for over the years provided the country’s premier platform where Business Leaders and Excellence Practitioners from around the country share their knowledge and experience on their journey towards continuous improvement and Business Excellence, says Director National Training & Productivity Centre Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata.

The theme for this year’s conference is: ‘Sustainable Productivity’’.The forum has become an annual event not only because of its significance in the promotion of Business Excellence in Fiji but also because of the wealth and depth of relevant discussions and sharing that takes place during this one day event.

The Better Business Conference has, and continues to be an important source of premium business prescription and a forum for sharing best practices and current industry benchmarks.

FNU