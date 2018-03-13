Namaka policing committee works towards strengthening partnership

Namaka duavata central crime prevention committee and other stakeholders gathered at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi. Photo MARIA LAQETA

Members of the Namaka duavata central crime prevention committee and other stakeholders gathered at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi, for the Namaka police district central policing committee annual general meeting.

Divisional Community policing officer (Western) Police Mr Petero Tuinararama officiated the event as Chief Guest.

The committee consists of the Namaka Police, business houses; speak the light pastors’ network, youth groups and communities within the 8 zones which stretch from Waimalika right to Wailoaloa.

“Once we move out and educate members of the community, they will be join hands and work together and complete the task as far as crime prevention is concerned.

Most of the time we want peaceful environments in our work place and in our living environment, but the problems is disunity,” said

Mr Tuinararama said Committee members raised issues such as the addressing of taboo issues in schools, strengthening of partnerships between whistle blowers and the committee.

“The key areas that we are hoping to target is to get the youth on board and get them community conscious such as involving them in cleanup projects like grass cutting to get their mind off crime ,the main objective of course is making people aware of what they can do to reduce crime.

We have taken the Duavata on board,because we are including the stakeholders and the business houses have been very helpful and at the moment we have a great team,” said committee president Heather Atu.

Committee members elected Heather Atu as President, Ropate Salele as Vice President, Ollie Fong as Secretary, Vijendra Pillay as Assistant Secretary, Henry Weselle as treasurer,assistant treasurer Mahesh Chand and Rusiate Ratakele as Youth Co-ordinator not forgetting Committee members as Area Presidents.

ENDS