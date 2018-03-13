Soulful Inaugural Show at The Rhum-Ba

The soulful inaugural show launches on 23 March, 2018 from 6.00pm to 10.00pm at the Denarau Yacht Club. The show will be held on the last Friday of every month going forward. The musical event promises to draw international guests, music enthusiasts, families and professionals from around Denarau and greater Nadi area.

National Airlines, Fiji Airways partners with The Rhum-Ba located in the Denarau Yacht Club. Victoria Wines and Knox Entertainment to host a monthly Roots N Blues Show featuring local performer, Knox Kalounisiga and selected musical talents from around the country.

The Rhum-Ba has created a Roots N Blues menu specially for the evening, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy drinks and meal specials. With any purchase valued at FJD30 or more on the evening, guests can enter into the draw to win the Top Prize: 2x return tickets from Nadi to Adelaide presented by Fiji Airways, Second Prize: A Seafood Platter to Share, valued at FJD295 at the Rhum-ba and the Third Prize from beverage partners, Victoria Wines offer their bottle shop patrons the chance to win Yalumba wines passport and other giveaways which will be drawn during the event.

Events of this nature provides a great foundation to help local artists gain the exposure they need. This is a build up to bigger musical and culinary events in the region; this greatly helps put Fiji on many bucket lists across the globe. We encourage your support and look forward to creating a wonderful and pleasurable evening for you.

For further information, and reservation, please contact The Rhum-Ba on email reservations@rhum-ba.com or phone 7707486

THE RHUM-BA