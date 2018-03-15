Evolution partners of Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Ranked Number 1

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is proud to be in partnership and the main base of operation for Evolution Fiji Water Sports who are currently ranked as the #1 Tour Operator on Trip Advisor in Denarau and also positioned as #1 of all 130 Outdoor activities in Fiji. This is a great achievement for Evolution Fiji being a Premier Water Sports provider in Fiji which has been in operation for just over two years and is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who are avid water sports enthusiasts.

“Our diverse knowledge as well as the experience and knowledge of our awesome team on how to communicate with people of all ages with a friendly yet professional attitude has allowed us to definitely stand out from the crowd. Our business is to give our guests an experience they will remember and enjoy long after they leave and is different to anything else currently available on the market “says Matt Mckinley, Managing Director of Evolution Fiji.

Located at the Resorts beachfront, Evolution Fiji is not just confined to the Resort and thus is also able to service neighbouring Resorts in Denarau and its guests. Offering everything from Jet Ski Safari tours, snorkelling tours, private boat charters, diving, knee boarding, kite surfing and a whole lot more Evolution Fiji look forward to seeing you on the water…

“As the number 1 Family Resort in Fiji, the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji thrives on providing the best of service to guests and we are proud to be associated with Evolution Fiji who offer a range of comprehensive, safe and professional service to meet and exceed our guest’s expectations,” says John Bendtsen, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

