Public private partnership investment for health facility

Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMHC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement towards the construction of family room at Colonial War Memorial Hospital today.

This family room will be used for parents and carers of long-staying patients at the hospital and is fully funded with a cost of $100,000 by the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon. Rosy Akbar commended the organisation for the investment as this will no doubt bring comfort to parents and caregivers.

“This public-private partnership is a great investment not only for the hospital but provides comfort for those families that have their children admitted in hospital,” Minister Akbar said.

“In the past I have stressed that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services always encourages this sort of partnership and we know for sure that this project will greatly benefit all Fijians.”

RMHC company director Marc McElrath said the purpose of this project was to assist families of seriously ill children undergoing treatment.

“The funding for the construction includes; cabinetry, interior designs, furniture and certain fixtures, maintenance, housekeeping necessary supplies and printed materials in the designated space on the premises and too also manage the room,” Mr EcElrath said.

“We are also renovating and refurbishing a room at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This rooms will provide mother a decent comfort for mothers to rest and wait for their babies as they receive treatment,” he said.

