ZigZag Café moves into bigger and better location

ZigZag Cafe and Viva Pizzeria restaurant manager Swapna Singh is ready with her team to serve customers at the new-look outlet from today.Photo;Motibhai Group Media.

THE iconic ZigZag Café which has been tantalising peoples taste buds since the beginning of the new millennium has now moved next-door into a bigger and better location with new look fit out.

Operating within the Prouds Downtown Nadi complex since December 2000, ZigZag Café is popular amongst tourists and locals alike for its continental menu with a local touch.

“For the past 18-years, customers have been experiencing luxurious shopping at Prouds Downtown Nadi and enjoying mouth-watering food and beverages with family and friends at ZigZag Café in a relaxed environment,” restaurant manager Swapna Singh said.

“Our customers will continue to get the same experience with Prouds and ZigZag Café featured alongside each other but in a much friendly ambience with the opening of our new location,” Ms Singh added.

The new ZigZag Café is situated within the Prouds Downtown Nadi complex in a space previously occupied by Vodafone and immediately next to its previous space which will be converted within the Prouds shopping area soon.

“While our food taste profiles and exceptional customer service will continue the way it has been so far, we will now have very convenient opening hours for our customers,” Ms Singh said.

Renowned for offering a variety of food items, ZigZag Café is also very popular for being the best coffee spot in town.

With a menu to suit everyone, the café has been attracting a large number of customers daily with its great tasting coffee, iced-coffee, smoothies and sugar cane juice as well.

“We have been receiving positive feedback from customers because of our quality service and consistent taste in everything we serve,” Ms Singh said.

