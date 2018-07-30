Rishikul Students Rock Dance Stage

We did it!

These were the three words Rishikul Sanatan College Kula Dance co-ordinator and teacher Elaine Chandra comment after winning the 13th Annual Kula – Fiji Link Dance competition on Saturday night.

The school, based in Nasinu, walked away with the overall Best Dance Group award. They last won the competition four years ago.

The dance competition brought together 18 schools, battling to win a star prize of $1500.

It was an electric atmosphere at the FMF National Gymnasium with each performance no short of creative and innovative choreography, music and costume.

Despite the challenges Ms Chandra said the students showed their best and performed really well.

She thanked all those behind the scenes including former scholars for their never-ending support. She dedicated the award to the students, teachers, parents and especially to the principal.

For the two-day Kula Awards, Rishikul Sanatan College scooped five awards. They are the Fiji Airways Most Popular Art, Fijian Made Film Awards Most Popular Film, Best Supporting Actor, Fiji Link Best Female Dancer and Best Dance Group.

Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum commended the students for the extraordinary performances.

Film Fiji chief executive Dallas Foon said: “This is the best show I have seen so far.”