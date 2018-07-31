A mother’s dedication

“A MOTHER is always proud of her son, not because he has achieved something, but because he has become her son.” (Anonymous).

On Saturday at the ANZ Stadium, Salesia Daunikana could not contain her emotions as tears of joy streamed down her cheeks.

She was a proud mother, seeing her youngest son Inia Tabuavou become the hero for his Natabua High School under-16 side during the Powerade Super Deans Championship.

Life has not been easy for the mother of two, but through prayer, dedication and sacrifice, coupled with God on her side as a driving force, it reassures her that surely there is sunshine after the rain.

A widow for the past five years, Ms Daunikana had been looking after her two sons since her husband passed away in 2013.

Every four o’clock in the morning, the mother of two would wake her two sons up for their morning devotion. This is one of the many dedications and sacrifice she does as she hopes for nothing but the best for her family.

Her eldest son, who is in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, helps put food on the table while she carries on with her household chores on a daily basis.

“My eldest son helps us a lot, he looks after us, and I would also like to thank our families in Fiji and abroad who have been with us from day one since my husband passed away.

“I don’t work, I stay at home and not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for looking after my family, especially my two sons,” she said.

Since July 1, Ms Daunikana started to fast and abstain herself from unnecessary activities such as drinking kava.

She dedicated all her time and effort to fasting and prayer as her son Inia prepared with his Natabua High School side for the quarter-final clash with Marist Brothers High School.

And God surely does work in mysterious ways — after missing a penalty in the sudden death of their game, the young Dakuibeqa lad stepped up for another penalty from outside the Marist Brothers High School 22 metre line.

Calm and collected he nailed the winner to take his side into the final four, beating Marist 23-20.

“When I missed the first penalty it was because I was nervous, and in my second attempt I just thought of my late father and my mother who has always been supporting me,” said a happy and emotional Inia. “All I want is the best for my son, I will support him all the way and I can see the fruits of my fasting and sacrifice and I know there is a living God,” Ms Daunikana said.