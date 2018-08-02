High Court orders $320,304.16 of proceeds of crime to be forfeited to the state

The Lautoka High Court has granted a Forfeiture Order over approximately $320,304.16 after an application for civil forfeiture was sought by the Director of Public Prosecutions claiming that the money was proceeds of crime.

The money was being held in a Westpac bank account of one Abinesh Ajeet Singh who is currently being prosecuted by the DPP on money laundering charges.

The application was made in the Lautoka High Court in its civil jurisdiction under the Proceeds of Crime Act seeking a forfeiture order on the basis that the money sum was the proceeds of a serious offence.

Abinesh Ajeet Singh, whilst being employed by Sunflower Aviation Ltd, is alleged to have directed the clients of Sunflower Aviation Limited to pay a total of $320,304.16 into his personal account.

High Court Judge, Justice Anare Tuilevuka was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the money were proceeds of crime and therefore granted that the total sum be forfeited to the State.