Nasinu Sangam School to have a new classroom block and hall

There is great news for the students of Nasinu Sangam Primary School in Narere as they will soon get the opportunity to study in a new classroom block.

The ground breaking ceremony for the $2 million school block which will have 16 classrooms and a hall which will have the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people took place today at the Narere based Primary school.

TISI Sangam President, Sada Siwan Naicker says Nasinu Sangam School was established in 1991 with 121 students and four teachers and today they have close to 1,000 students attending the school with 38 teachers.

He says in a period of 27 years, the school roll has grown and is one of the biggest primary schools in the country.

Naicker says they saw a need for expansion as they all know Nasinu is growing and people from Vanua Levu are mostly coming and settling in Nasinu and there is a need to look after them.

Naicker says after the completion of works on the new building, the school roll is expected to grow to 1,200 as every year they have to send 100 students back as they cannot accommodate them.

He says the hall that will be constructed will be one of the largest in Nasinu.

The TISI Nasinu branch has taken a loan of $2 million from BSP to complete this project.

Naicker adds that they expect to drop the number of students in the classrooms from 50 to 35 after the completion of this project.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony again acknowledged the contribution of TISI Sangam to the education sector in Fiji.