Sponsorship Boosts Youth Organisation

Smiles beamed as Paper N Stationery Supplies sponsored stationery supplies to Ignite4Change on Wednesday.

Ignite4Change President, Broderick Mervyn stated that the youth – led organisation wishes to extend its deep appreciation to Paper N Stationery Supplies for the tremendous sponsorship as this will boost our organisation in preparation for the youths that will be participating in the upcoming Youth Leadership Trainings carried out next coming months ahead.

“At a time when youths are making the change in today’s societies, it is companies such as Paper N Stationery Supplies that are investing in the future of Fiji – the youths”

Torika Dokoni, an Executive Member of Ignite4Change commends the timely sponsorship made by Paper N Stationery Supplies.

Ignite4Change is a youth – led organisation that focuses on equipping youths with opportunities in building, strengthening character and recognising their full potential and they have carried out many projects since its inception.