Fiji International presented by Fiji Airways Round 4 report

The final round of the 2018 Fiji International presented by Fiji Airways was a show worthy of the stage, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar edging out a white-hot Anthony Quayle to win at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

The last men standing on Sunday combined for an astounding 11 birdies and three eagles in the final round, Bhullar producing his best golf of the week – a 6-under 66 – to secure a ninth Asian Tour title and first on the European Tour.

His 14-under total proved to be one shot too many for Queenslander Quayle, the 23-year-old’s astonishing 9-under 63 enough for a new course record but not the Sunday silverware.

The par-5 17th has been Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course’s most vulnerable hole this week and it was the scene of the best entertainment late in the day, Quayle and Bhullar draining back-to-back eagles to set up thrilling final round finish.

Quayle snatched the lead at 13-under par – capping off an unconscious stretch of nine gained strokes in 13-holes – with a brilliant three at the par-5.

But Bhullar responded right away, the 30-year-old snatching back the lead he held overnight with a 40-yard chip-in from in front of the green just moments after the Australian hit the clubhouse.

That saw the World Number 163 leapfrog Quayle and regain the lead, a par up the last ensuring a one-stroke victory and a fourth Asian Tour title in three seasons.

Gaganjeet Bhullar

This is the first time I’m here in Fiji and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it, great hospitality, great people. I think this week was something really special and I could definitely feel it, a victory coming my way. Lately I’ve been playing really well, been giving myself a lot of good finishes and I think the momentum was getting ready to win like this.

Anthony Quayle

That was pretty awesome out there. I got to play with Ernie and played a pretty awesome back nine there. I’m pretty happy with it regardless of the finish.

Ben Campbell

Yesterday was the killer, and then to bounce back today, game feels really close. It’s not far away from getting a win, whether it’s next week or when it is… I think that will probably wrap up my Asian Tour card, which will be nice, and a few things like that, so all in all, not too bad.

Ernie Els

It was really a great day. I think people on television, spectators out there, they would have had a great thrill because there’s some really great golf being played. Conditions weren’t that easy. Guys I was playing with, 63 ‑‑ I shot 65. Mr. Bhullar just chipped in there for an eagle, so there’s a lot going on. I’m pleased with my round and pleased with the tournament and it’s been a lot of fun, really a lot of fun in Fiji.

For his win, Bhullar collects AU$197,913.50. To view the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, visit pga.org.au.

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia now moves to the Northern Territory for the MMC Northern Territory PGA Championship at Palmerston Golf Course from 16-19 August.

For the full schedule, visit pga.org.au.

For full scores, visit pga.org.au.

