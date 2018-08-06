HEAVENLY CULTURE, WORLD PEACE, RESTORATION OF PEACE

Greetings from HWPL,

Hello. I hope happiness and peace be upon you always.

I would like to share the press release about upcoming 29th peace tour in Ethiopia : ‘ African Social Representatives Gather in Ethiopia to Discuss Regional Harmony and Security’.

In Ethiopia, where a number of casualties after a bomb attack were caused about two months ago, conferences are held for each sector of the society to foster regional reconciliation and build sustainable peace.

Attended by youth, women, media, religious and political leaders, Conferences on the prosperity and security of Africa based on peace will take place at Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, from August 15th to 16th. This series of peace conferences is organized by an international peace NGO called HWPL(Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) under the UN ECOSOC along with representatives from various sectors and organizations in Ethiopia.

HWPL works for making sustainable world peace through the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War(DPCW) being submitted to the UN to be transformed into legally binding international law as a practical solution, that has been drafted by the worldly renowned international law experts.

Thus, HWPL will call for promoting the DPCW and for urging the advocacy for the UN resolution to various leaders of Africa and the Middle East in the peace tour.

Date Event August 15th 10:30-12:30 2018 Ethiopia Women’s Peace Conference 16:00-18:00 Ethiopia Peace Conference August 16th 09:00-11:00 Open Dialogue with Religious Leaders 15:00-16:30 2018 Addis Ababa Summit: International Cooperation for Sustainable Peace

* Request for Pre-event Media Coverage *

▶️Who: Prominent figures of all levels of society such as political, religious, women, youth leaders and media in Africa and the Middle East

▶️When: From August 15th to 16th, 2018

▶️Where: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

▶️What: Calling for promoting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) and for urging the advocacy for the UN resolution

I hope all your goals and dreams will be fulfilled and prosperous. Should you need further information, please do not hesitate to ask.

Sincerely,

Jasmine Yang

+82)10-2823-3208

press_es@hwpl.kr