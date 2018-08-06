Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji And Salman Khan To Reunite On Screen

We may be in 2018 but a film that released 20 years back still manages to stay relevant and every time it is mentioned, we cannot stop feeling nostalgic. That film my is, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. There was something about it that just touched us. The actors did a fantastic job and we could give anything to see the cast back together on-screen again. While I was thinking about it this morning, it seems like the universe literally heard my prayer. Rani Mukerji may not have shared screen space with Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but the duo will be seen together again on silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Yes! As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman recently shot the final episode of his television show Dus Ka Dum with the duo on Thursday night.

The shooting which commenced at 8.30pm went on till 1 am and witnessed the trio having a gala time. Apart from the trio, even Sunil Grover was present on stage and he entertained the audience with different acts. A source from the sets also informed the tabloid that Shah Rukh made his entry in a cart which Salman pushed as the Karan Arjun track played in the background. Apart from this many scenes from the film were also being played amidst the show and both the actors played their respective parts from the film with Rani playing the director. The episode will be aired by August end and we can’t wait to witness this reunion.

While we are so excited for this episode, we just wish that they dance to Saajanji Ghar Aaye. What a visual it would be!