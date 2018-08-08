MATOKANA VILLAGE ACCESS ROAD ON TRACK FOR OPENING IN DECEMBER

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore visited the ongoing road construction site in Matokana.

The Rural Road project is on track for opening in December 2018, weather permitting and now well over half way through the programme.

“It is good to see the 14km of the Matokana Village Access Road work well underway. Previously, there was no road, and just mountainous terrains and forests, however, we have now seen vehicles going through to Matokana. We also saw a Health Ministry vehicle providing medical services to the children of Matokana.”

Mr Moore reaffirmed his commitment to provide access to the isolated communities and deliver the infrastructure needed to improve livelihoods for all Fijians.

*Matokana Village is in the mountainous range of Nadroga / Navosa region. The project site commences at Stage 1 at Nawairabe Village junctions and ends at Matokana Village.