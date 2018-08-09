VALE JARROD LYLE

MELBOURNE: With an extremely heavy heart, Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia formally advise of the passing of Jarrod Lyle, aged 36.

He is survived by his wife Briony, and daughters Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.

The following is a statement from Briony Lyle, who asks that the family’s privacy remains respected at this most solemn of times.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us.

“He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

“At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

“Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

“He asked that I provide a simple message: `Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’

“We will hold an intimate and private family service in the coming days.

“There will be a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay at a date to be announced later.

“As per Jarrod’s wish, please donate to Challenge in lieu of gifts or flowers.”