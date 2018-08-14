Be Vigilant, Stay Safe

The week-long festivity starts in the Central Division together with the school holidays for teachers and children around the country.

Additionally, school children will be travelling from around the country to participate and support their teams in the most happening games in their school calendar over the weekend.

The two school events, the Powerade Super Rugby Championship at ANZ Stadium in Suva and the Secondary Schools Inter-District Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi will see a lot of children and young adults travelling long distances as well.

Moreover, families will be travelling to enjoy the week-long 2018 Hibiscus Festival at Valelevu.

As a result, roads will be a lot busier than ever but at the same time it will demand a lot of patience, care and obedience from the motorists, passengers and the pedestrians.

The Land Transport Authority (‘LTA’) is therefore reminding all road users to be extra vigilant on the roads and bear in mind that self-responsibility towards road safety will save Fijians from losing any more lives on the road.

The Land Transport Authority, Board Chairperson, Vijay Maharaj is also reminding drivers and parents to be mindful of road safety at all times.

The nation is yet to recover from the tragedy which happened over the weekend whereby seven innocent lives were lost and this shall not be repeated.

“We must realize the grief which is associated with road traumas and how it leaves families helpless- a life lost cannot be brought back, however, one can reach the destined journey late but safe,” Mr Maharaj said.

Additionally, Mr Maharaj said the week-long festivity would see a lot of excitement from the children, youth and adults and this should not end in grief, but be a moment for all to cherish happily and return to their homes safely.

“Therefore, we urge everyone to become a responsible road user and help in creating a safer road for Fiji.

“Drivers are advised to always drive within the speed limits and be alert while on the road as the safety of the passenger lies on the driver,” Mr Maharaj advised.

Drivers and pedestrians must not get distracted on the roads by mobile phones, ear pieces and edibles, etc.

Mr Maharaj said LTA will beef up the number of enforcement officers on their roads to ensure road rules are abided by.

“We will continue to work with Police on this and we hope that drivers adhere to road safety.”

“One careless act on the road, can risk the lives of the loved ones, so we urge everyone to practice road safety most importantly.

We all need to shoulder responsibility together in making our roads safer,” Mr Maharaj added.