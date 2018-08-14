International Youth Day: Youth Organisation Marks Occasion

Today marks International Youth Day to mark the contributions made by youths in societies worldwide. This year’s theme for International Youth Day is “Safe Spaces for Youths.”

Youth Advocate and President of Ignite4Change, Broderick Mervyn stated that safe spaces ensure the dignity and safety of youths, they need safe spaces where they can be engaged in events related to their different needs and interests.

He also stated that the need to contribute in decision-making processes and liberally express themselves.

“As a youth – led organisation, Ignite4Change is committed to equipping youths with the opportunities to build and strengthen character and recognize their full potential in societies,” Mr Mervyn said