Secondary school soccer finals to be televised live today

FOR the first time, soccer fans will be able to watch all six finals of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Championship live on TV tomorrow.

Fiji Television Limited’s Fiji One will show the semi- finals of the Under-19 grade, and the finals from U15, 17, 19 and Womens Final from Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.

FSSFA president Aminesh Ram said this was a huge achievement for secondary schools football.

“We are proud about this. Dreketi’s Ahmadiya Muslim has qualified for the semi-final for the first time and their fans and supporters will be able to see their team play now. We hope this is the start of many more bigger things to come for us,” Ram said.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf said they supported this move.

“It is something good. The teams that have qualified are from far and fans will be able to watch them play. Fiji TV is showing it live and we hope others follow in future and show the primary schools live on TV too,” Yusuf said.

The semi-finals of the Under-19 grade begins at 8am tomorrow while the final will start at 3pm.