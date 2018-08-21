Wara in for Fiji

Fiji Football Association is proud to announce the availability of Scott Wara for the Vodafone Fiji National Football team.

President Rajesh Patel confirmed Wara’s club has given the green light and he will be featuring for Fiji in the two international friendlies next month.

Semi Scott Wara (as stated in his player profile), was born in Lautoka but grew up in England.

The 18-year-old 6ft 3 defender has made his English Football debut while on loan from Stoke City.

Patel said it’s a great boost for Fiji Football.

“It’s a great news that Wara is now available to play for Fiji against Solomon Islands and Singapore during this window and we are grateful to Stoke City for making him available.

“We have been trying to get him since March for the Philippines tour but they were not ready to release him, we kept trying and they have finally agreed to release him.

“We will fly him from London on September 2nd or 3rd, depending on the availability of the flights.

Patel said they are also in talks with Wellington Phoenix to secure the services of Roy Krishna for this international window.

“We are also trying to get Roy Krishna in as well to put up a formidable team to play the two internationals.

“Our players will have a chance to learn from his experiences, behavior, training sessions and all other aspects of being in a professional player.

As the team marches into camp this Sunday, Patel has urged all the players to strictly adhere to the camp laws.

“Those players that are required to be in camp, they must adhere to the directive of the coach and manager. Following the camp rules is paramount as the some players have already been sanctioned for breaking the rules.”

Fiji hosts Solomon Islands on September 5 before playing Singapore National Team on September 11 in Singapore.