2018 Junior Pan Pac: Tough swim for Fijian contingent

IT was a tough day at the pools for the Fijian contingent at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship underway in Suva.

Three Fijians took part in the 200 meters Butterfly B final ad finished in the last three positions.

Tem Yalimaiwai was the best of the Fijian finalists finishing in a time of 2 minutes 14.04 seconds.

Damien Kitione was behind Yalimaiwai while Mosese Bobi was disqualified.

In the women’s 800 meters freestyle, Fiji’s Marion Kotobalavu finished in 12th position in a time of 10 minutes 21.45 seconds followed by fellow Fijian Jane Smith in 13th position.

Meanwhile, team USA made a clean sweep of all the finals at the National Aquatic centre this evening.

The heats of the women’s 100 meters will begin at 9am tomorrow.