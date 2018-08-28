MSP: 52 sexual assault cases received in three months

MEDICAL Services Pacific (MSP) received 52 sexual assault cases that were referred to them from April to June this year.

MSP executive director Jennifer Poole revealed this to The Fiji Times, adding they had also received a whole range of counselling cases, general medical cases and reproductive health cases.

She said since November 2012 until August 2018, they had received a total of 645 sexual assault response (SAR) clinical clients who had been seen by doctors at MSP.

“I know that since we’ve been running this service and we set the sexual program up in 2012, we have seen over 645 clients and our youngest client was 19-months-old and our oldest client was 74 years of age,” Ms Poole said.

“But majority of our clients are under 18, the clients that are referred to us.”

She said for the sexual assault cases from January to June this year, there were two clients under the age of five, seven clients under the age of 10, 30 clients under 17, eight clients under 24 and three clients older than 25.