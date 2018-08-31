Partnership to Help Save Lives of Fijian Children

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is pleased to announce they have partnered with Cure Kids Fiji and will work together in overcoming urgent child health challenges in Fiji to achieve significant improvements for children, their families and communities throughout the country.

Cure Kids Fiji has been working in Fiji since 2006 to improve the health of Fijian children through research and evidence-based child health programs. Too many Fijian children lose their lives to illnesses that are both treatable and preventable in other parts of the world, such as rheumatic heart disease (RHD) and pneumonia. Cure Kids Fiji focuses on developing life-saving solutions for these illnesses through their Rheumatic Heart Disease Control & Prevention Program and the Fiji Oxygen Project.

According to Tony Acland, General Manager, Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, “We are so happy to be given the opportunity to partner with Cure Kids Fiji and look forward to proactively helping improve health outcomes for Fijian children and their families.”

“Many of our staff, who we consider family, have children and grandchildren that have been affected by these illnesses and we hope to not only save lives but to also build a sense of community and purpose around this important cause,” continues Mr Acland.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is supporting Cure Kids Fiji by applying a $1 per room per night charge on an opt out basis to guests on MV Reef Endeavour. 100% of this donation goes directly to Cure Kids Fiji and will help save thousands of lives.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji will also work with the RHD team to facilitate screening in remote Fijian villages and schools on Captain Cook Cruises itineraries to the Yasawa, Mamanuca and Lau Group Islands. In addition to this Captain Cook Cruises Fiji will support annual fundraising and charity events and help promote Cure Kids Fiji and the work they do through raising awareness and educating their guests, the people of Fiji, and Captain Cook Cruises staff.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji operate three, four, seven and eleven-night cruises around the inner and remote islands of Fiji onboard small ship, MV Reef Endeavour. The company also operates a full day Tivua Island Day cruise, a half day Lazy Lunch cruise to Tivua Island and a Sunset Dinner Cruise.