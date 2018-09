Two men will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in a robbery case in Solovi, Nadi.

It is alleged that the men had entered the home of a businessman, threatened his family and stole assorted items before fleeing in the family car on the 26th of last month.

Both men who are 22 and 29 years old respectively have been charged with 1 count of aggravated robbery.

Police are still looking for other people who were involved.