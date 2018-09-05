We are working on our line-out play as it was an area of weakness in our first game – Tuisue

Fiji Airways Drua flanker Albert Tuisue says they are working on their line-out play as this was an area of weakness in their first game last week against Melbourne Rising in the National Rugby Championship.

The former Greater Sydney Rams backrower says the plan is to execute all game plans this week.

He says their scrum is now in form.

The Drua loss to Brisbane City 45-36 in an encounter last year and with almost 70% of Super Rugby players now representing Brisbane City, Tuisue is predicting a tough challenge for the Fijian Drua.

The Drua currently lead the NRC points table with 5 points following their win over Melbourne Rising and will play Brisbane City at 3pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentary of the match on our sister station Viti FM on 92.2 FM.