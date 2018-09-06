Private car owners continue to take risk

DESPITE being advised not to, private car owners continue to take the risk of getting booked for transporting passengers to and from Suva-Lautoka-Nadi and Ba.

These were the words of Transling Transfers Cooperative Ltd secretary Rohit Kumar who spoke on behalf of more than 200 drivers.

About 30 drivers met LTA officials on Monday to find a solution as five of their vehicles had been impounded for illegal operations since last Thursday.

Land Transport Authority manager enforcements Deo Reddy earlier said the drivers needed to get permits to operate and his staff members were just doing their job. “Our main concern is the safety of everyone using the roads,” Mr Reddy said.

“What if an accident happens to any of these cars? Do they realise that they are not covered in any way? They do not pay taxes,” said Mr Reddy.

He added that they were not trying to victimise anyone.

“Our workers work round-the-clock to ensure safety on the roads at all times. I receive 10 to 15 calls every day from taxidrivers and van drivers who are operating legally complaining about these illegal operators.”