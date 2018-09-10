Parents today have a responsibility to ensure that children are given proper education

Miss Lautoka City Council, Payal Pritika Prasad believes that parents today have a responsibility to ensure that children are given a proper education.

Prasad who is vying for the Miss Sugar Crown at this year’s Vodafone Sugar Festival says that education for any child is of utmost importance and parents today do not have the burden of paying for school fees.

The 23-year-old USP Student adds that this will enable children grow to be responsible young adults who can make wise and informed decisions that can help tackle simple issues such as indiscipline.

Prasad was won the Best Research Award at the Lautoka Sugar Festival at the Churchill Park Carnival Grounds.

The Queen contestants first Public judging will be held on Tuesday and the winning contestant of the Sugar Festival will also represent Lautoka in the Miss Fiji Pageant next month.