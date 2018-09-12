It was all smiles for the people of Koro Island as they will now be able to have direct access to health care after the Minister for Health, Rosy Akbar officially opened and handed over the newly reconstructed and upgraded Koro Maternal and Child Health Centre.

This is a joint project funded by the Australian government following Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The Health Minister highlighted that the collaboration with the Australian government had doubled Fiji’s strength in terms of rebuilding efforts.

Akbar says the new Maternal and Child Health clinic will also empower health staff to rigorously reach out to as many communities through public awareness and community outreach programs on Safe Motherhood and health development.

She says the Koro Health Centre that is inclusive of a new Child Health clinic will be manned by 1 doctor and 3 nurses.

The new wing includes a delivery room and an antenatal clinic, and has been built to withstand category 5 cyclonic winds.

Akbar says it will also act as a safe haven in the event of an emergency.