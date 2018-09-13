Minister for Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy has assured people that his Ministry will do all the work that is required to protect communities from flooding, however all will not finish in the current financial year.

He has made this comment as more communities are coming up with concerns and contacting the Ministry of Waterways to come with solutions in relation to drainage issues and protection of river banks.

Reddy was in Nadi yesterday and visited some villages including Yavusania which gets badly affected during flooding.

Reddy says works relating to waterways which also include river diversions need environmental impact assessments and this means some work will be spread out over the next five to six financial years.