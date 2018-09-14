Concerns raised by social media users in Fiji regarding particular chat group on Facebook

Concerns have been raised by social media users in Fiji regarding a particular chat group on facebook that they have been involuntarily added into and then being sent explicit or pornographic material.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says that they are aware and concerned about the issue.

Police are urging members of the public to report facebook posts or groups that are sharing explicit or pornographic material to the nearest police station or to the Cyber Crime Unit as they will conduct the necessary investigations.

She says that they do not speculate on the possible charges but an investigation has to be conducted and the elements will determine the charge.