Break The Taboo: Save the Children

It is about time parents and guardians break the taboo and talk about sex

openly with their children. These were the words of Save the Children Fiji CEO, Iris LowMcKenzie.

“In Fiji, sex is still considered taboo because it is a sensitive topic to talk about especially

with children. We need parents and guardians to start talking openly and educating children

about sex and relationships, Low-McKenzie reiterated. As soon as children start learning to

talk, you can teach them the names of the parts of their body. As soon as they start

socialising, you can teach them about respecting other people and talking about their feelings.

These help to lay the foundation for healthy sexuality and relationships later on.

We cannot be surprised any longer at the growing rates of reported cases of child sexual

abuse as this is a reality of Fiji’s ugly underbelly of sexual offences.

Save the Children Fiji believes that education and learning starts from home as it is the first

school a child can be taught at. Once we lay the foundation well at home and start talking

with our children, we are sure that these advice and teaching will be with them wherever they

go and we trust that they will make informed responsible choices and are less likely to take

risks with their sexual health.

We should invest in family time to sit and talk to our children. We can have age appropriate

conversations with our children about sex and relationships. It is never too early and it is

never too late to start talking with your child about sex and relationships, Low-McKenzie

added.