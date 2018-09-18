PACIFIC REPRESENTATION AT YOUNG DIPLOMAT’S FORUM 2018

Fiji Representative at the 11th Edition of Young Diplomats Forum (YDF), Broderick
Mervyn was honoured to be the first representative from Fiji to attend this Forum at Kuala
Lumpur on September 3rd to 7th. It was an intensive week long programme of practical
sessions, workshops, policy exercises and institutional visits delivered by world leading
experts. The forum was attended by over 100 young diplomats from over 75 countries
covering every region in the world to tackle hot topics of international affairs, a platform for
dialogue and constructive engagement and focuses on burning issues relating specifically to
the modern world that we live in today.
From left to right – Broderick Mervyn (left) with the representatives of the African and the Indonesian Delegation
MPs, MEPs, Government officials, Media and Diplomacy experts on different issues of global
affairs. In addition, the Young Diplomats Forum is a cultural and entertaining experience that
create international friendship amongst participants and engage with institutions in the host
country and connect with the place.
Even though the difference in culture, language and opinion Young Diplomats all joined
together in the same rhythm, building relationships and living this unforgettable experience.
and feedback are of value. I look forward to a more robust presence of dynamic Fijian Youth
Leaders at the next YDF.” Broderick acknowledges the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Mr.
Jeffery Lin for their contributions towards Mr. Mervyn’s preparation for the trip and he wishes
to thank his family and friends for their endless support.
Broderick Mervyn with delegates outside the Malaysia Parliament
Broderick Mervyn at the Malaysian Parliament
in our strong voter turnout in the past Fijian Elections. Youths are eager to make a difference
and to be able to address important issues with a focus on sustainable and inclusive growth for
the future.
Youth leaders at this forum have met with high-level global leaders and leading thinkers to
discuss the most pressing and important policy issues confronting the global economy, while
considering the role of young people in helping shape the future.
which often includes managing precarious work.
We were keen to hear how global economic
leaders will work through these challenges and foster positive economic and workplace
environments for the next generation of workers.
Broderick Mervyn addressing the Young Diplomats Forum at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia