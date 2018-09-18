PACIFIC REPRESENTATION AT YOUNG DIPLOMAT’S FORUM 2018

Fiji Representative at the 11th Edition of Young Diplomats Forum (YDF), Broderick

Mervyn was honoured to be the first representative from Fiji to attend this Forum at Kuala

Lumpur on September 3rd to 7th. It was an intensive week long programme of practical

sessions, workshops, policy exercises and institutional visits delivered by world leading

experts. The forum was attended by over 100 young diplomats from over 75 countries

covering every region in the world to tackle hot topics of international affairs, a platform for

dialogue and constructive engagement and focuses on burning issues relating specifically to

the modern world that we live in today.

From left to right – Broderick Mervyn (left) with the representatives of the African and the Indonesian Delegation

The proceedings and workshops of the forum engage young diplomats with Ambassadors,

MPs, MEPs, Government officials, Media and Diplomacy experts on different issues of global

affairs. In addition, the Young Diplomats Forum is a cultural and entertaining experience that

create international friendship amongst participants and engage with institutions in the host

country and connect with the place.

Even though the difference in culture, language and opinion Young Diplomats all joined

together in the same rhythm, building relationships and living this unforgettable experience.

“I am proud to be recognized by this Forum as a youth-led organization whose ideas, insights

and feedback are of value. I look forward to a more robust presence of dynamic Fijian Youth

Leaders at the next YDF.” Broderick acknowledges the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Mr.

Jeffery Lin for their contributions towards Mr. Mervyn’s preparation for the trip and he wishes

to thank his family and friends for their endless support.

Broderick Mervyn with delegates outside the Malaysia Parliament

Broderick Mervyn at the Malaysian Parliament

“Youths have shown they are passionate about the future of work and gender equality, as seen

in our strong voter turnout in the past Fijian Elections. Youths are eager to make a difference

and to be able to address important issues with a focus on sustainable and inclusive growth for

the future.

Youth leaders at this forum have met with high-level global leaders and leading thinkers to

discuss the most pressing and important policy issues confronting the global economy, while

considering the role of young people in helping shape the future.



Young people across all economies are facing the reality of preparing for jobs of the future which often includes managing precarious work. We were keen to hear how global economic

leaders will work through these challenges and foster positive economic and workplace

environments for the next generation of workers.