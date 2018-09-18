Qualifying rounds for bodybuilders vying for the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championship.

Our next national athletes to represent Fiji at the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championship
(SPBC) will be determined at the 2018 Suva Classic Competition (SCC) which will be held in
Suva on Saturday, 29th September.
Close to 30 athletes participating at the SCC this year will be competing for a spot at the SPBC
that will be held from 26th to 28th October this year. In August, the Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness
Federation’s President Vilash Chand made the announcement that this will be the first time for
Fiji to host such an international event.
For local athletes, the SCC will be the launching platform for international opportunities and will
boost the overall development and growth of the sport.
Defending 2017 Suva Classic title holder, Fenton Mania said preparation is well underway and
is looking forward to defending the title this year.
The 2017 Suva Classic Men’s Physique title holder, Shaneel Goundar said competition is fun
and each competition enhances the knowledge of local athletes with an array of great physiques
and great bodybuilders.
There is also an open category for Pacific Islanders who are in the country either for work or
studies like we did last year.
The Federation is inviting enthusiasts, supporters and future athletes to rally behind the
country’s top bodybuilders and witness the evolving sport. Its not always about building muscles
but also raising awareness on mental discipline and simply staying fit and healthy.
The event will be held on Saturday 29th September 2018 at the Britannia Ballroom, Grand
Pacific Hotel. Tickets will be on sale from Thursday 20th September from the USP & Metro Gym
at $15.00 per person.
