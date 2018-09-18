Qualifying rounds for bodybuilders vying for the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championship.

Our next national athletes to represent Fiji at the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championship

(SPBC) will be determined at the 2018 Suva Classic Competition (SCC) which will be held in

Suva on Saturday, 29th September.

Close to 30 athletes participating at the SCC this year will be competing for a spot at the SPBC

that will be held from 26th to 28th October this year. In August, the Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness

Federation’s President Vilash Chand made the announcement that this will be the first time for

Fiji to host such an international event.

For local athletes, the SCC will be the launching platform for international opportunities and will

boost the overall development and growth of the sport.

Defending 2017 Suva Classic title holder, Fenton Mania said preparation is well underway and

is looking forward to defending the title this year.

The 2017 Suva Classic Men’s Physique title holder, Shaneel Goundar said competition is fun

and each competition enhances the knowledge of local athletes with an array of great physiques

and great bodybuilders.

There is also an open category for Pacific Islanders who are in the country either for work or

studies like we did last year.

The Federation is inviting enthusiasts, supporters and future athletes to rally behind the

country’s top bodybuilders and witness the evolving sport. Its not always about building muscles

but also raising awareness on mental discipline and simply staying fit and healthy.

The event will be held on Saturday 29th September 2018 at the Britannia Ballroom, Grand

Pacific Hotel. Tickets will be on sale from Thursday 20th September from the USP & Metro Gym

at $15.00 per person.