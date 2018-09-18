Suicide numbers surpass road deaths

SUICIDE numbers in Fiji have steadily been greater than deaths on our roads with 70 cases recorded from January to September this year, surpassing the number of deaths on our roads.

Figures sourced from the Fiji Police Force and the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council reveals 630 young people between the ages 11 to 25 resorted to taking their lives from January 2011 to September 2018.

National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide (NCOPS) member Mohammed Hassan Khan says Fiji should look at the economic costs of untreated mental illness and its cost to society.

“These alarming figures cannot be treated as statistics given some high profile cases involving professionals and students,” said Mr Khan. “This is a huge loss of youth.

Fiji police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro added it was worrying to note the number of attempted or suicide cases involved children.

“The Fiji Police Force is at the receiving end of the reports and unfortunately by the time we are alerted of the incident a person has either lost his or her life or inflicted serious self-harm.

“It’s a tragedy when we look at the circumstances surrounding a victim’s death when it’s an issue that could have been resolved through dialogue.

“This is why we urge members of the public to be more understanding of each other because we are all different and handle difficult situations differently.”