NAIDU NAMED CEO OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY COUNCIL

Vijay Naidu has been named Chief Executive Officer for the Construction Industry Council.

He is the first CEO for the Council that was previously run by committee, chaired by its President Gordon Jenkins.

Another first for CIC is moving into its new office on the campus of Fiji National University at Samabula scheduled for the October 4.

Mr. Naidu has extensive experience in the construction industry that includes General Manager- Properties for Tappoo Group of Companies and Chief Financial Officer for Tabua Investments (developers of Denarau). He was also Secretary to the Master Builders Association before assuming his new position.

“At this critical juncture in our development we are fortunate to have the services of Mr. Naidu,” said CIC President Gordon Jenkins.

“We are moving on many fronts, opening new offices, planning our next conference, working with our task groups on resolution implementation, and strengthening our relationship with government that could include funding; these are among the challenges currently facing CIC,” said Mr. Jenkins.

The Construction Industry Council comprise all the major construction activities in the country, including builders, sub-contractors, architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, hardware suppliers, developers, project managers and key Government representatives.