Laucala hosts Fiji’s annual university games today

TERTIARY institutes from all around the country will converge on the University of the South Pacific today for the annual Fiji University Sports Association Games.

FUSA general secretary and USP Sports coordinator Gabriel Qoro is positive of a great competition over the next three days.

“Our theme this year is ‘Today’s Stars, Tomorrows Leaders’, and we will be expecting a good turnout of students participating as well as support their respective institutions,” Qoro said.

USP, the Fiji National University, Australian Pacific Technical College and Corpus Christi are just some of the institutions among others to take part today.

The Pacific Regional Seminary returns after missing out last year and Davuilevu Theological College will participate for the first time.

More than 20 sports will be played throughout the competition.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou will officially open the FUSA games at the USP Sports Gym at 8:30am.