NRC Rugby returns to ANZ Stadium

The Fiji Airways Drua round five National Rugby Championship match against NSW Country on Saturday 29th September will relocate from Ratu Cakobau Park to ANZ Stadium as confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union this afternoon. This has also been endorsed by Rugby Australia

In addition to the NRC match, a curtain raiser will be held between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Rugby Team and the Australian Army Rugby Union (AARU) team, providing rugby fans with two top quality games at the Stadium.

“Playing two high profile feature matches in the nation’s capital is a significant event for Rugby and Fiji so in order to ensure more fans can witness the event live and after consultation with Rugby Australia, we have decided to move the games to ANZ Stadium” said Mr O’Connor.

The Australian Army are also sending over a contingent of their Army Band who will be boosted by members of the RFMF Band to entertain the troops on the field and in the stands.

“The NRC competition is a great celebration of the relationship between Australia and Fiji, and to have the two nation’s defence forces competing and combining in rugby is another great symbol of the friendship.”

Crowd attendance at the two previous NRC home matches have been satisfactory but Mr O’Connor encourages the loyal rugby family of Fiji to turn out in numbers to the Stadium.

“We hope to see a good crowd for the game at ANZ Stadium.”

“We are looking forward to our Fiji Airways Drua bouncing back from the loss last week to Queensland Country and doing well in the remaining NRC matches and fans in the Central Division have a great opportunity to come down and watch them live at the Stadium”

“We are urging our fans to come down in big numbers and let us cheer on and support the Fiji Airways Drua.”

Tickets for round five will be available from Fiji Sports Council and the FRU from Monday 25th September.

Cost will be $10 for grandstand and $5 for concrete embankment and grassed area, with children under 12 free.

We have the record of NRC attendance at the Stadium last year with over 11,000 and we are urging fans to come down so we can break the last record.

The Tappoo Fan of the Match competition will be back, with all entries in the draw to win a Fiji Airways Drua jersey and the chance to win a trip for two to the Hong Kong Sevens.

Round 5 NRC – Fiji Airways Drua v NSW Country

ANZ Stadium, Suva

Saturday 29th September, 3pm kick off.

Gates Open 10am

Curtain Raiser 1 – Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s Trials

Curtain Raiser 2 – Republic of Fiji Military Force Rugby v Australian Army Rugby Union.