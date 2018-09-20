Youths Engage in Local Conference of Youth – Fiji

Over 40+ youths were engaged in the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) of Fiji that took place at Holiday Inn in Suva from the 13th – 15th of September. This conference was to equip youths in policy training as well as providing capacity building.
The conference called on youths that had a passion for the environment as well as combating climate change.
Prianshika Sen, one of the participants that attended the conference had stated that it made her as a youth more certain of the capability of youths in Fiji and the World in making a positive change. She also added that the experience was an experience of a lifetime
LCOY facilitated the sharing of knowledge and experience in the broader context of climate change between the participants building and enhancing youth networks and movements to create an open forum of discussion and a Talanoa dialogue where everyone has equal opportunities to share their knowledge and experiences
Shamal Kapoor, a member of the LCOY Working Group stated that the three-day conference made him realise the amount of contributions youths have at these climate change conferences and that the ‘Talanoa’ sessions used in the Pacific context can also be used at these conferences to engage with those in private and public sector, civil – societies, non – government organisations, faith based institutions as well as with youths and women.
Broderick Mervyn also added that youths must be at the forefront on the fight to combat climate change.
Youths raising issues at the conference