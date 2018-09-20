Youths Engage in Local Conference of Youth – Fiji

Over 40+ youths were engaged in the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) of Fiji that took place at Holiday Inn in Suva from the 13th – 15th of September. This conference was to equip youths in policy training as well as providing capacity building.

The conference called on youths that had a passion for the environment as well as combating climate change.

Prianshika Sen, one of the participants that attended the conference had stated that it made her as a youth more certain of the capability of youths in Fiji and the World in making a positive change. She also added that the experience was an experience of a lifetime