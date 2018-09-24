Council keen to hear from Lautoka stakeholders

The Consumer Council of Fiji looks forward to hearing pressing consumer issues from the

Western Division during a stakeholder’s workshop in Lautoka this week.

The workshop will bring together financial institutions, traders and service providers and other

consumer stakeholders to discuss emerging as well as ongoing issues affecting the Western

Division.

The Workshop will take place at the Sea Breeze Hall from 9am to 1pm on September 26, 2018

with the theme “Building Consumer Solidarity in the Western Division”.

Consumers in the Western Division continue to register hundreds of complaints each year with

the Council on various consumer issues.

In the last five years, the top 10 complaints from the Western Division have included Electronic

Goods, Mobile Products, Landlord and Tenant issues, Hardware, Food and Drinks, complaints

against the Water Authority, Spare Parts, Clothing. Motor Vehicles and Television Services.

The Western Division has registered 1103 complaints in these 10 categories in the last five

years. These complaints have been worth a staggering $908,234.44.

However, the Council is encouraged that increased consumer awareness of their rights and

responsibilities have led more consumers to seek the services of the Council when they have

been wronged by unscrupulous traders and service providers.

The Council hopes that with this workshop, consumer stakeholders in the Western Division

will not only gain an insight into emerging issues but also become active advocates for

consumer rights.

Topics to be discussed at the workshop will include Consumer Electronics and Counterfeit

Products, Lay Buy Sales, and Landlord and Tenancy issues.