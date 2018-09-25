Judge to sentence Sangeeta Devi found guilty of manslaughter

High Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera will sentence Sangeeta Devi on Thursday in relation to the death of her newborn baby.

Devi has been convicted of a count of manslaughter.

Defence lawyer, Mohammed Yunus has asked for a suspended sentence because Devi has four other children.

Justice Perera says he can only consider a suspended sentence if the final sentence is below 3 years.

Prosecution lawyer, Wakesa Elo told Justice Perera this is a serious offence.

Justice Perera asked Devi’s husband who was present in court who will look after the kids to which the man replied that he has not decided yet.

Justice Perera then questioned as to who will look after the children if he gives Devi a custodial sentence.

The man told the court that he will, since they are his children.

The man told the court that he does small jobs and is currently unemployed.

Devi gave birth to her baby on the 9th of January 2016 at her home at Khalsa Road in Suva.

She wrapped the baby in a bed‑sheet and placed the baby in the bathroom.

The new born died of suffocation.