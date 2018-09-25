WAF INSTALLS WATER TANKS AT STRATEGIC LOCATIONS IN NADI AND LAUTOKA AHEAD OF NAGADO WATER SHUTDOWN

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has placed over two hundred and six water tanks of 5300 and 10,000 litres capacity at

strategic locations around Nadi and Lautoka in preparation for the Nagado Water Shutdown on the 29th of September to

the 2nd of October, 2018.

A total of ninety-six water tanks have been placed around affected areas in Lautoka and a total of one-hundred and six

water tanks have been placed in strategic locations around the Nadi area.

“Please store at least 200 liters of drinking water to sustain you and your family during the water disruption, if you know

you require additional water, please store up accordingly. For the placement of water tanks, WAF is doing this to assist

members of the public during the water shutdown who may run out of water,” said WAF Board Director, Mr. Kamal Gounder.

Members of the public residing in the affected areas are urged to start storing water now and not wait until the end of the

week, as experiences from the last two water shutdowns (in February and June) saw a sudden surge resulting in the drastic

drop in water levels at the reservoirs as customers were all storing water at once – this could result in many customers not

storing sufficient backup supply to sustain them during the planned disruption period.

“WAF will be working with the Fiji Police Force in the monitoring of water tanks, as reports of vandalism and damages

had surfaced during the earlier water shutdowns, any complaints or reports will be forwarded to the Force for further

investigations,” said the WAF Board Director.

The full list of the water tank locations will be advertised in the Fiji Sun and available on the Authority’s website and

Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Authority wishes to advise motorists traveling along roads in the greater Nadi and Lautoka area to be

mindful of water carting trucks during the disruption period (29th September to 2nd October).

The Authority requests motorists to abide by the traffic rules and be patient as water carting trucks will be deployed to

cart drinking water to affected areas.

“To deliver water on a timely manner, the Water Authority of Fiji requests motorists to understand that more than one

hundred trucks will be moving around Nadi and Lautoka to cart drinking water to major services as well as to the members

of the public who are affected by the Nagado Water Shutdown,” said WAF General Manager Customer Services, Mr Sekove

Uluinayau.

Mr. Uluinayau added that there may be traffic congestion during peak periods, therefore, it seeks the cooperation of

motorists.

“WAF apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused and seeks the support of the traveling public. Members of the

public are requested to report rude driver behavior during the water disruption period to WAF or any relevant Authority

such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) or the Fiji Police Force,” said Mr Uluinayau.

The Authority highly regrets any inconvenience caused to its customers and is committed to getting water supply

normalized as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, customers in Nadi and Lautoka can contact the Authority through the emergency toll-free shortcode 1507 or

email waterhelp@waf.com.fj for further inquiries. This will be available 24 hours a day, during the shutdown period