Associated clouds and showers expected to affect Fiji for the next few days – Weather Office

Associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the country for the next few days as a trough of low pressure is gradually moving towards the Fiji group from the West.

The Nadi Weather Office says there will be occasional showers over Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu which includes the Coral Coast and areas along Nausori and Tailevu.

People should also expect heavy falls at times.

Today, people in Suva, Navua and Nausori should expect occasional showers with isolated afternoon thunderstorms with heavy falls.

For Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki people should expect cloudy periods with some showers today.