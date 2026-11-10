Lautoka, Fiji November 8, 2026 In an atmosphere filled with joy and hope, a local church in Fiji held a solemn signboard changing ceremony at 9:00 AM this morning, officially changing its signboard to “Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.” The ceremony was simple yet dignified, with the pastors and congregation gathered together to witness this meaningful moment, filled with gratitude and joy.



It is understood that as of December 2025, Shincheonji Church has spread across 26 countries and regions worldwide, with a total of 204 churches. Existing overseas churches have been successively changing their signboards to that of Shincheonji Church, marking the continuous expansion and rooting of this faith movement globally. The replacement of the commemorative signboard by the local church in Fiji is a testament to the unity of Shincheonji Church with the local churches in the Pacific island region and to the church’s development.



Shincheonji Church continues to provide free Bible classes, helping saints understand God’s will through Bible classes and the word of truth. Many saints, through the Bible classes, have not only been strengthened in their faith but have also borne beautiful fruit in their lives. The Bible classes offered by the church has also brought practical help to the community, including guiding young people to reduce drug use and alcohol consumption-problems faced by many saints in Fiji-and providing practical assistance to youth in skills learning, bringing about significant changes in their character, and bringing positive change and hope to the younger generation.

Even more encouraging is that many local pastors, through the Bible classes, have come to gain deeper understanding and got to know the true meaning of Revelation, enabling them to better shepherd their own saints. The pastor expressed great satisfaction with the signboard changing. Through understanding the Bible, pastors are better able to shepherd the saints of their churches, effectively reducing the rate of saints leaving, enabling saints to take root in their own churches. At the same time, pastors can set a good example for saints to learn from, helping them develop good habits and the demeanor of people of faith.



This Signboard changing not only marks a new beginning for the church but also symbolizes the church’s continued growth in truth and the hope of building one another up in love. Shincheonji Church stated that in the future it will continue to uphold Bible classes, nourish the faith of saints with the word of truth, and serve the community with joy and hope, passing on the message of peace and hope to more families and youth, bringing more heavenly blessings to the land of Fiji.